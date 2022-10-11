Blink-182 reunites for new album, tour with Alberta stops

One of the most iconic pop punk bands of the late 90s and early 2000s is back together and headed for Edmonton and Calgary.

Blink-182 announced a new single, album and tour Tuesday morning with singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge rejoining the band.

"What if I told you that we just made the best album of our career," DeLonge wrote on Twitter.

The California threesome featuring Delonge, singer and bass guitarist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker released their first album in 1995.

They followed that up with nine top-10 U.S. singles in the early 2000s including "All The Small Things," Adam's Song" and "The Rock Show." The band took an "indefinite hiatus" in 2005 before reuniting in 2009. DeLonge then left the band in 2015.

The band's new song "Edging" is due out Friday.

Blink-182 will play Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 29 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on June 30. Tickets for both shows go on sale starting on Wednesday.

We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday. https://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab pic.twitter.com/7y0ZoYTcQc