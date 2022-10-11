Blink-182 reunites for new album, tour with Alberta stops
One of the most iconic pop punk bands of the late 90s and early 2000s is back together and headed for Edmonton and Calgary.
Blink-182 announced a new single, album and tour Tuesday morning with singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge rejoining the band.
"What if I told you that we just made the best album of our career," DeLonge wrote on Twitter.
The California threesome featuring Delonge, singer and bass guitarist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker released their first album in 1995.
They followed that up with nine top-10 U.S. singles in the early 2000s including "All The Small Things," Adam's Song" and "The Rock Show." The band took an "indefinite hiatus" in 2005 before reuniting in 2009. DeLonge then left the band in 2015.
The band's new song "Edging" is due out Friday.
Blink-182 will play Rogers Place in Edmonton on June 29 and Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on June 30. Tickets for both shows go on sale starting on Wednesday.
We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday. https://t.co/lJmgXqI4ab pic.twitter.com/7y0ZoYTcQc— blink-182 (@blink182) October 11, 2022
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her at local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.
-
N.S. RCMP officers reminded about thin blue line patch ban after rally photo emergedThe Nova Scotia RCMP say its members are being reminded that non-approved symbols, including "thin blue line" patches, are not permitted on uniforms.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.
-
Council votes to demolish historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont.A heritage building in downtown Brockville, Ont. is set to meet the wrecking ball, after city council voted down a motion to allow a volunteer group - led by former Senator Bob Runciman - to try to save it.
-
Alaska cancels crab-fishing seasons due to population concernsAlaska officials have cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species following bleak summer populations surveys.
-
Platinum Jubilee Medal nominations open in Yorkton, city to honour 15 members of communityThe City of Yorkton is seeking nominations for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which will honour those that give back to their community.
-
SickKids ICU reaches full capacity over the weekend as ER sees 'much longer than normal' wait timesSickKids’ intensive care unit reached full capacity over the weekend as the hospital endured 'much longer than normal' wait times in the emergency department.
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$965 million for Sandy Hook liesThe conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay US$965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.