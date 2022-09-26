Blink goes to Bolivia
Jessie Strype dreams with her eyes wide open.
The Collingwood optician has been dreaming about lending a hand to those in need through a medical missions trip.
“When I came across Medical Ministry International, I knew it was time to make that dream a reality and step outside of the comfort and predictability of my small dispensary,” Strype said from Blink Eyewear in Collingwood.
Strype said although she has never travelled outside of North America, she’s excited to visit Buena Vista, Bolivia to help in one of the poorest regions in the Americas.
Strype is not only collecting glasses for the ministry but will be delivering medical equipment, and intraocular lenses for the cataract surgery volunteer physicians will be performing.
To reach her goal of fundraising $4,000 for Medical Ministry, Strype is hosting an event Mon.Sept. 26 at Low Down cocktail bar – Bingo and Baos for Bolivia – with a signature menu, signature drink and more than $5,000 auction prizes available.
“Our community has been wonderful,” Strype said.
In 2020, Medical Ministry International provided more than $26-million health care services on one and two-week projects, in health centers, and in collaboration with 18 partners in 22 countries.
-
Kicking off the Christmas Cheer season on the fairwayToday's golf tournament is the official kick-off to a season of fundraising for the not-for-profit organization that collects cash, food and toys for vulnerable families and individuals at Christmas.
-
$5M in land donated to Nature Trust of B.C. and Vancouver Island First NationA large piece of land estimated to be worth millions of dollars in Parksville, B.C., is being turned over to the Nature Trust of B.C. and the Snaw'naw'as First Nation. Some 71 acres of land beside Top Bridge Regional Park is being gifted to the two groups by construction company Emil Anderson Group.
-
Calgary Stampeders sign quarterback Maier to contract extensionThe Calgary Stampeders signed American quarterback Jake Maier to a contract extension through the 2024 season Tuesday.
-
WRH adds to its planning team for new acute care hospitalProgress continues to be made in next steps to building Windsor Essex’s new acute care hospital. Stantec Architecture has been selected as the Planning, Design and Conformance (PDC) consultant for project.
-
Suspect in fatal Etobicoke drive-by shooting arrested in Saskatchewan more than a year laterA man wanted by police in connection with a drive-by shooting in Etobicoke that killed a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody in Saskatchewan more than a year after the alleged incident.
-
This was the winning dish at Ottawa’s top culinary competitionAward-winning chef Briana Kim will represent Ottawa at Canada’s top culinary competition after winning the gold medal at the regional event on Monday.
-
James Earl Jones retires as voice of Darth VaderJames Earl Jones, who for decades has provided Darth Vader's iconic, menacing voice, will not record new lines for new 'Star Wars' projects.
-
Study tries to see if child vaccines and asthma are linkedA number of scientists have wondered if aluminum, a vaccine additive that has been used for decades, had a role in allergies and asthma in children.
-
768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGIThere were 768 distracted driving tickets handed out by police across Saskatchewan in August, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).