Blizzard and winter storm warnings in effect

Special weather statements have turned into winter storm and blizzard watches and warnings across all of southern Ontario.

London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are under a winter storm warning while Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a blizzard warning.

The storm is expected to begin late Thursday as rainfall, before shifting to snowfall and strong winds on Friday and into Saturday.

According to Environment Canada, winds could gust upwards of 100 km/h creating widespread blowing snow with wind chill values in the minus 20s. Snowfall values of between 5 and 15 cm are expected by Saturday morning, and the sudden dropping of temperatures on Friday could lead to a flash freeze which leads to icy and slippery surfaces.

The weather authority is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions approve saying, “visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

Here's a look at London's forecast for the rest of the week

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. 70 per cent chance of drizzle or rain this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 7 this morning.

Thursday Night: Rain changing to snow before morning. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 50 before morning. Low minus 7.

Friday: Snow and blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 60 gusting to 90 in the morning. Temperature falling to minus 12 in the afternoon. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Blowing snow. Windy. High minus 8.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 8.

Monday: Cloudy. High minus 7.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5.