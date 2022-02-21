Blizzard conditions believed to be factor in highway crash that left 2 dead: RCMP

An Alberta man and an Ontario man have died after a collision on a Manitoba highway last week, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Police said they responded to the crash at around 10:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 16 west of Newdale, Man. in the RM of Yellowhead.

Officers said their initial investigation found a pickup truck travelling west crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with an eastbound semi-trailer.

RCMP said both vehicles caught on fire and were fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews arrived on scene, extinguishing the blaze.

Police said two people were in the pickup – a 45-year-old man from Tofield, Alta. and a 60-year-old man from Elora, Ont.

Both were pronounced dead on scene.

RCMP said the 53-year-old driver of the semi-trailer from Melfort, Sask. was minorly injured and was treated on scene.

Officers said blizzard conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Yellowhead RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.