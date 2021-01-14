Extreme wind and snow wreaked havoc throughout southern Saskatchewan overnight, resulting in several closures and power outages on Thursday.

An Alberta clipper moved across the province on Wednesday night, creating blizzard conditions with winds in excess of 100 kilometres per hour, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

As of 4 a.m., Bratts Lake saw the highest wind gusts, reaching 143 kilometres per hour, based on preliminary ECCC data.

Regina set a January wind speed record, reaching peak gusts of 126 kilometres per hour.

ECCC said blizzard conditions are persisting throughout southeastern Saskatchewan, but are expected to slowly improve throughout the day.

Here are the services impacted by the record setting storm.

REGINA SCHOOLS

Regina Catholic Schools cancelled morning classes St. Gregory School due to a power outage. The board said a decision will be made on afternoon classes before noon.

No other classes at Regina schools have been cancelled as of 8:45 a.m. Some Regina Public Schools and the division office are without power on Thursday morning, however the board said all schools remain open.

Regina Public Schools said all Regina student transport is also still scheduled to run on Thursday.

“Please bundle up, keep cautious and stay safe on the ice. See you in school,” the board said in a tweet.

PRAIRIE VALLEY SCHOOL DIVISION CANCELS CLASSES

Classes have now been cancelled for schools in the Prairie Valley School Division.

The board said the decision was made due to the winter storm impacting all schools in the division.

“Due to the closed highways, most staff are unable to be present at our schools, a power outage is affecting a large number of schools and considerations for students remaining within their cohort classes, Prairie School Division has decided to cancel all classes in schools today,” the board said in a Facebook post.

HIGHWAY CLOSURES

As of 11:30 a.m., parts of Highway 1 west of Swift Current remain closed.

Saskatchewan RCMP is asking everyone to stay home, while travel is still not recommended in many parts of the province.

“Please avoid heading out until the weather clears and road conditions are back to seasonal,” RCMP said in a tweet.

You can find up-to-date road conditions on the Highway Hotline website.

POWER OUTAGES

SaskPower reported several outages on their website with no estimated time for repair.

Check SaskPower’s outage map for up-to date information about power outages in your area.

MOOSE JAW TRANSIT DELAYED

After a delayed start to the day, Moose Jaw Transit buses are back on roads on Thursday morning, as of 9:15.

