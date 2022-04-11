Blizzard could impact home care services in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is warning clients that home care services could be affected over the next few days due to a forecasted blizzard.

Environment Canada is tracking a Colorado low moving towards Minnesota that is expected to head north to Manitoba beginning Tuesday night. Between 30 and 80 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for parts of southern Manitoba.

“Weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible for clients, depending on the storm’s impact on transportation and access to clients,” the WRHA said in a statement. “Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules. However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable.”

The WRHA said clients will be contacted by phone and notified if their visits will be postponed or cancelled. Clients can also cancel or postpone visits by contacting their case worker, or can the after-hours line at 204-788-8331.

The organization said regular service should resume once the storm is cleared.