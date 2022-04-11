Blizzard could impact home care services in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is warning clients that home care services could be affected over the next few days due to a forecasted blizzard.
Environment Canada is tracking a Colorado low moving towards Minnesota that is expected to head north to Manitoba beginning Tuesday night. Between 30 and 80 centimetres of snow is in the forecast for parts of southern Manitoba.
“Weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible for clients, depending on the storm’s impact on transportation and access to clients,” the WRHA said in a statement. “Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules. However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable.”
The WRHA said clients will be contacted by phone and notified if their visits will be postponed or cancelled. Clients can also cancel or postpone visits by contacting their case worker, or can the after-hours line at 204-788-8331.
The organization said regular service should resume once the storm is cleared.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closureFor the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculumA professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara LichA high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
'Heavy snowfall': Weather warning issued for East Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada is warning of "heavy snowfall" for areas of East Vancouver Island Tuesday, particularly around Campbell River.