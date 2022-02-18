Blizzard forces school, highway closures across Manitoba

Blizzard conditions across Manitoba have forced school and highway closures around the province.

The following is a list of school closures for Feb. 18, 2022:

Prairie Rose School Division: All schools are closed;

Brandon School Division: No buses are running outside the city of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed;

Lord Selkirk School Division: Schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to school;

Sunrise School Division: Schools are closed and buses are not running;

Evergreen School Division: Schools are closed and buses are not running;

Red River Valley School Division: All schools are closed and staff should work from home;

Garden Valley School Division: All schools are closed;

Sagkeeng First Nation: All schools are closed;

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine École Aurèle-Lemoine , École Saint-Georges, and École La Source are closed;

Division scolaire franco-manitobaine : Buses are cancelled for École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot (rural routes only), École Réal-Béard, École Saint-Joachim, École Pointe des Chênes, École Lagimodière, and Gabrielle Roy;

Seine River School Division : Schools are closed;

Borderland School Division: Schools are closed;

Interlake School Division: Schools closed.

Red River College Polytechnic is reporting the following campuses are closed due to poor road conditions:

Steinbach;

Language Training Centre in Steinbach;

Language Training Centre in Arborg;

Interlake and Peguis – Fisher River Campuses; and

Winkler.

RRC Polytech noted that Stevenson Southport has a live-stream option for students who can’t attend in person due to the weather.

The following highways are closed due to poor winter driving conditions: