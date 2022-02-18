Blizzard forces school, highway closures across Manitoba
Blizzard conditions across Manitoba have forced school and highway closures around the province.
The following is a list of school closures for Feb. 18, 2022:
- Prairie Rose School Division: All schools are closed;
- Brandon School Division: No buses are running outside the city of Brandon. Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley Schools are closed;
- Lord Selkirk School Division: Schools are closed, buses are not running and staff are not expected to report to school;
- Sunrise School Division: Schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Evergreen School Division: Schools are closed and buses are not running;
- Red River Valley School Division: All schools are closed and staff should work from home;
- Garden Valley School Division: All schools are closed;
- Sagkeeng First Nation: All schools are closed;
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine: École Saint-Lazare, École Jours de Plaine École Aurèle-Lemoine , École Saint-Georges, and École La Source are closed;
- Division scolaire franco-manitobaine : Buses are cancelled for École régionale Notre-Dame de Lourdes, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Jean-Baptiste, École Sainte-Agathe, École Noël-Ritchot (rural routes only), École Réal-Béard, École Saint-Joachim, École Pointe des Chênes, École Lagimodière, and Gabrielle Roy;
- Seine River School Division : Schools are closed;
- Borderland School Division: Schools are closed;
- Interlake School Division: Schools closed.
Red River College Polytechnic is reporting the following campuses are closed due to poor road conditions:
- Steinbach;
- Language Training Centre in Steinbach;
- Language Training Centre in Arborg;
- Interlake and Peguis – Fisher River Campuses; and
- Winkler.
RRC Polytech noted that Stevenson Southport has a live-stream option for students who can’t attend in person due to the weather.
The following highways are closed due to poor winter driving conditions:
- Highway 5 from the junction of Highway 336 to the Saskatchewan border;
- Highway 16 from the junction of Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border;
- Highway 45 from the junction of Highway 264 to the junction of Highway 16;
- Highway 83 from the junction of Highway 5 to Russell; and
- Highway 482 from Highway 83 to Highway 5.