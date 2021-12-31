Blizzard-like conditions possible in southern Alberta on Saturday

What a double-whammy. First, the return of extreme cold warnings (those’ll likely move along Friday for a fair half of the province), and now, winter storm warnings!?

Catching breaks is not Alberta’s forte.

So, to reiterate from yesterday — the extreme cold warnings were replaced because of potential of -40 wind chill values across the swath of the foothills up to Grande Prairie, and all the way back down to Lethbridge.

For the former, it absolutely lines up; GP is sitting at -40 with the wind chill as of this writing in the 6 o’clock hour. Lethbridge has no wind chill, thanks to a momentary lack of wind.

Calgary has its coolest wind chill of -32 at the moment. The potential was (and still may be) there for a lot of communities, and I agree with Environment Canada’s assessment — this is a ‘better safe than sorry’ scenario.

I bet the meteorologist who gets to slam down the “Clear” button on these is going to feel pretty good later on today. That said, pockets of northern Alberta and east-central Alberta may not be so fortunate. The west wind cycling in as a reinforcement of seasonal temperatures won’t press in those areas.

Okay, so, winter storm watch time.

The reports of strengthening west wind were in the article yesterday. To save you the click, I said gusts in the 80 km/h range are expected. The winter storm watches are projecting gusts from 90-110 km/h in a wide swathe that encompasses Cardston, Crowsnest Pass, K-Country, Lethbridge, and Claresholm (plus associated regions, such as Canmore and Okotoks).

The first line of these watches is “Blizzard conditions are expected Saturday” – the qualifiers for that are:

Snow or blowing snow, which reduces visibility to less than 400 metres;

40 km/h wind gusts or higher, and;

The first two pieces lasting four hours or more.

These are for Saturday. The total snow in the forecast for Lethbridge and Pincher Creek over the next day: 0 cm. So what you’re looking at here is the heavy wind scooping the light snow and playing havoc through the morning of Jan. 1.

It checks out. And, as the alerts suggest, the warming temperatures will improve and abate these conditions; warm wind and high-ice-content snow don’t mix all that well, after all.

Beyond everything above, the Saturday-Sunday combo of temperatures that will feel like comparative “shorts weather” (this is hyperbole) are still expected to be outliers in a chilly long-range forecast.

The drop is coming. Again. Throw a couple logs on the fire. We’re in for another long week.

Happy New Year to you and yours, reader. I’m sure some of your celebratory plans have changed over the past week-and-a-half.

I used to frequent the saying, “make it a great day” – and I hope you’re able to do that today, this evening, and through the weekend. See you in 2022!

Your five-day forecast:

Friday

New Year's Eve - Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -20 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -23 C

Saturday

New Year's Day - Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -4 C

Evening: some cloud, low -9 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy, late-day cold front

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: snow, low -20 C

Monday

Partly cloudy, late flurries

Daytime high: -20 C

Evening: overnight flurries, low -24 C

Tuesday

AM flurries, then partly cloudy

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: overnight flurries, low -27 C

Our pic today is out Millarville-way, taken by George Jackson. It’s a good reminder that while we often discuss shorter walks for the puppers, livestock abroad are also not having a blast in these conditions – but they need strolls, too. Thank a farmer for the long hours, when time allows.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over.