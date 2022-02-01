Blizzard-like conditions prompt school closures around Manitoba

A number of Manitoba schools are closed on Tuesday due to blizzard-like conditions caused by the arrival of an Alberta Clipper.

The following schools are cancelled for Tuesday, Feb. 1:

• Sunrise School Division - schools are closed and staff are to stay home

• Red River Valley School Division – schools closed

• Hanover School Division – schools closed and teachers to work from home

• Borderland School Division –schools closed

• Seine River School Division - schools closed

• Lord Selkirk School Division – schools closed, staff are asked to stay home

• Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – schools closed - except Ecole La Voie du Nord in Thompson and all schools in Winnipeg, but city school buses are not running

• Prairie Rose School Division – schools closed and staff are to work from home

• Interlake School Division - schools are closed

• Brandon School Division – Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed, rural buses not running

• Evergreen School Division - schools are closed

• Garden Valley School Division – schools closed

• Rolling River School Division – schools closed

• Sagkeeng First Nation - all three schools closed

• River East Transcona School Division - schools open, but buses cancelled

• St. James-Assiniboia School Division - Phoenix Elementary School is closed, buses cancellled

• Louis Riel School Division – buses cancelled

• Southwest Horizon School Division – schools closed, staff to work from home

• Seven Oaks School Division – buses cancelled

• Pembina Trails School Division - buses cancelled

• Manitoba School for the Deaf - classes canceled

• RRC Polytech – Interlake, Peguis / Fisher River, Steinbach, Stevenson Southport, Winkler campuses closed, online learning ongoing

Language Training Centre Steinbach, Childcare facility closed

Language Training Centre Arborg