Blizzard-like conditions prompt school closures around Manitoba
A number of Manitoba schools are closed on Tuesday due to blizzard-like conditions caused by the arrival of an Alberta Clipper.
The following schools are cancelled for Tuesday, Feb. 1:
• Sunrise School Division - schools are closed and staff are to stay home
• Red River Valley School Division – schools closed
• Hanover School Division – schools closed and teachers to work from home
• Borderland School Division –schools closed
• Seine River School Division - schools closed
• Lord Selkirk School Division – schools closed, staff are asked to stay home
• Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine – schools closed - except Ecole La Voie du Nord in Thompson and all schools in Winnipeg, but city school buses are not running
• Prairie Rose School Division – schools closed and staff are to work from home
• Interlake School Division - schools are closed
• Brandon School Division – Alexander, O’Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed, rural buses not running
• Evergreen School Division - schools are closed
• Garden Valley School Division – schools closed
• Rolling River School Division – schools closed
• Sagkeeng First Nation - all three schools closed
• River East Transcona School Division - schools open, but buses cancelled
• St. James-Assiniboia School Division - Phoenix Elementary School is closed, buses cancellled
• Louis Riel School Division – buses cancelled
• Southwest Horizon School Division – schools closed, staff to work from home
• Seven Oaks School Division – buses cancelled
• Pembina Trails School Division - buses cancelled
• Manitoba School for the Deaf - classes canceled
• RRC Polytech – Interlake, Peguis / Fisher River, Steinbach, Stevenson Southport, Winkler campuses closed, online learning ongoing
Language Training Centre Steinbach, Childcare facility closed
Language Training Centre Arborg