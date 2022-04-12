Blizzard prompts WestJet and Air Canada to cancel flights in Manitoba Wednesday

WestJet is cancelling all flights in and out of Winnipeg and Brandon on Wednesday due to the blizzard that is set to hit the province.

The airline announced the news Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

“At this time, scheduled operations to and from Winnipeg and Brandon are expected to resume on the afternoon of Thursday, April 14, 2022, contingent on weather conditions improving as forecasted,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to monitor storm conditions and will make operational changes in the name of safety as required.”

WestJet said the arrivals coming into Winnipeg and Brandon Tuesday night are still arriving as scheduled, but passengers are advised to check the status of their flight online.

A full list of impacted flights can be found here.

AIR CANADA ALSO CANCELLING WINNIPEG FLIGHTS

Air Canada will also be avoiding Winnipeg on Wednesday as they plan on cancelling 21 flights to or from Winnipeg, with the exception of one early morning flight.

These cancellations include the Air Canada mainline and Jazz as well.

“To help customers, we have put in place a flexible rebooking policy so they can change their flight at no cost,” an Air Canada spokesperson said.

If someone’s flight is cancelled, they will be offered options on next steps which can include a full refund.

Air Canada said it plans to have additional capacity following the storm to make sure there are enough seats available.