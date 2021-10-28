Blockade closes portion of Highway Six in Caledonia

A blockade closed a portion of Highway Six in Caledonia on Thursday.

Demonstrators from Six Nations blocked the highway between Argyle Street and Greens Road.

Ontario provincial police were also on scene. Pedestrians and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the group said they are standing in solidarity after an arrest of a hereditary chief in British Columbia.

"A group of Six Nations people have gotten together to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters on the west coast, the Wet'suwen'en people who come to be brutalized and criminalized for their stance on unwanted development," said Skyler Williams with 1492 Landback Lane.