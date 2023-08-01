'Blocking the wrong people': Calgary Public Library sees increase in membership, borrowing 3 years after going fine-free

Just over three years after moving to a permanent fine-free model, the Calgary Public Library has seen tens of thousands of users return to use its services.

Circulation of materials is up and renewals have increased by nearly 50 per cent.

The Library went fine-free in July 2020 — meaning fines were no longer tallied and any accrued before July 1, 2020, were forgiven.

Books and materials still have due dates and people who have items overdue by more than 35 days will be issued a replacement fee, though that fee is waived when an item is returned.

"We have some amazing stories of families who weren't able to afford the fines and are coming back and they're just crying with joy because they're able to now access the library and not have to pay those fines again," said Sara House, manager of service delivery at the Central and Memorial Park libraries.

House says about 27 per cent of the people who had fines forgiven were families with children under the age of four.

"We were blocking the wrong people from accessing the library when they needed it most," said Tracy Johnson, CEO of the Calgary Public Library Foundation.

Fines collected before 2020 only made up about 1.5 per cent of the library's budget, Johnson said, and the library foundation has covered much of the lost revenue through donations.

"Our services have increased. Our membership has increased. One in every two Calgarians uses library service actively and we've seen a huge increase in our digital services, as well," said House, pointing out digital circulation increased by about 53 per cent since the fine-free model was implemented.

The library has also seen an increase in people returning long-overdue items, including a pair of books that were returned more than four decades after they were first taken out.

More than 100 libraries across North America have moved to a fine-free model over the past decade.

It was first implemented in Calgary during the pandemic when library access was limited.

"Over 130,000 people had their fines removed on July 1, 2020. That's 130,000 people that had a barrier to come into the library ... so, what a great number to reduce," Johnson said.