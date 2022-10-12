Blood cancer survivor organizes North Bay’s first awareness and fundraiser demonstration

A blood cancer survivor in North Bay is organizing the city's first 'Light the Night' demonstration and event to raise awareness and money for blood cancer research.

Henri Giroux was diagnosed with lymphoma in summer 2018 and it almost led to leukemia.

It happened all in a flash, Giroux said Wednesday. He was at a dental appointment when a cancerous lump was discovered. His life was altered forever.

Giroux was diagnosed with Stage 4 lymphoma. Undergoing aggressive chemotherapy, the treatment led to a diagnosis of myelodysplasia in 2020, which could have led to leukemia if not for a stem cell transplant from his brother.

The will to live and his family helped him during his cancer battle.

"When I was in hospital in 2018, I remember my older sister visiting me and I was holding her hand so tight," he said.

"I didn't want her to leave … She ended up getting cancer nine months later."

Giroux is leading the charge for the first Light the Night walk for blood cancer awareness and fundraiser in northern Ontario. The first Canadian event was in 2005. Survivors, cancer victims' families and supporters will rally on the evening of Oct. 22 at the North Bay Museum and march to city hall.

"There is hope out there and we want people to not feel like they're alone,” said Giroux.

According to the Leukaemia and Lymphoma Society, every 24 minutes, someone in Canada is diagnosed with one of 137 types of blood cancer.

"It is the No. 1 cancer diagnosis for cancer in children and adolescents and the No. 5 most commonly diagnosed cancer for adults,” said Diane Presta, LLS manager of fund development.

“We are making strides and survival rates have more than quadrupled since the 1960s."

While Giroux doesn't have cancer at this time, he's still taking medication as part of the fight he's gone through for the last four years.

"We should be talking about it so people know that there's people out there who have survived," he said.

Since 1949, nearly $1.5 billion has been donated for groundbreaking blood cancer research, pioneering many of today’s most innovative treatments.