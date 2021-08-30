Blood donations needed in Calgary and Olds as demand for blood spikes

Canadian Blood Services says the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta earlier this summer has resulted in increased demand for blood ahead of the Labour Day weekend.

Eligible donors are being asked to book, and honour, an appointment to donate blood in the coming days. While all blood types are coveted, type O negative blood is always in need as it's the universal donor.

As of Monday afternoon, Canadian Blood Services says there are a total of 170 available openings at the Eau Claire Market clinic this coming Thursday, Friday, Labour Day and next Tuesday.

In addition to the regular donation avenues, appointments may be booked for two upcoming blood drives:

Saturday, Sept 4: Lake Bonavista Community Association 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6: Olds College Student Alumni Association 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

According to Canadian Blood Services, the increased demand is due in part to the resumption of surgical procedures that had been delayed due to the pandemic as well as a jump in hospital admissions of patients with traumatic injuries. The spike is expected to continue into the fall.

To book an appointment to donate blood visit blood.ca, call 1-888-2DONATE (2366283) or download the GiveBlood app from the AppStore or GooglePlay.