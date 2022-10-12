Blood donor clinic goes to the dogs

Barrie Animal Hospital is hosting its 5th annual canine blood-donor clinic.

In partnership with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank, the blood donor drive is running Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We are currently looking for canine donors to be part of this life-saving event.

Donor’s criteria includes:

Between 1 - 8 years of age

Weigh over 55 lbs

Up-to-date on vaccinations

Docile temperament

In good health as deemed by their veterinarian

The donation procedure takes 8-10 minutes for the collection process and can make the difference between life and death for dogs in Canada.

Afterward, your dog will enjoy some treats for a job well done.