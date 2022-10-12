iHeartRadio

Blood donor clinic goes to the dogs


(L to R) Porter, Jules and Moxie did their part for the Canadian Animal Blood Bank at the Barrie Animal Hospital on Wed., Oct. 12, 2022. (CTV News/KC Colby)

Barrie Animal Hospital is hosting its 5th annual canine blood-donor clinic.

In partnership with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank, the blood donor drive is running Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We are currently looking for canine donors to be part of this life-saving event.

Donor’s criteria includes:

  • Between 1 - 8 years of age
  • Weigh over 55 lbs
  • Up-to-date on vaccinations
  • Docile temperament
  • In good health as deemed by their veterinarian

The donation procedure takes 8-10 minutes for the collection process and can make the difference between life and death for dogs in Canada.

Afterward, your dog will enjoy some treats for a job well done.

