Blood donors needed for Calgary area this weekend as inventory dwindles

Canadian Blood Services has sent out a call for Canadians to book an appointment to donate blood.

Calgary and surrounding areas need to fill 538 appointments to meet inventory levels for the rest of July.

Recipients include cancer patients, accident victims and people with immunodeficiency, autoimmune and neurological disorders, all of whom rely upon blood, platelets and plasma donations every day.

Go to blood.ca. to book an appointment. You can also use the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-236-6283.

Sign up donors to be eligible to win up to $3,000 towards your 2023-2024 tuition!



The deadline to register for Assignment Saving Lives is July 31.



Register today at https://t.co/c9lcmhjXvR



