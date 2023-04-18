Blood drive in memory of woman who died of breast cancer held in 3 Canadian cities Tuesday

A blood drive is being held across Canada Tuesday in memory of Nicole Steffan, a woman who lost her life to breast cancer in January.

Steffan’s family and friends are requesting donations at the Canadian Blood Services centre on Oak Street in Vancouver. The memorial event is also being held at blood donation centres in Calgary, Alta. and Toronto, Ont.

The donation event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Steffan, an Ontario commercial real estate worker, battled cancer for 13 years before passing away on January 5, 2023. She “would light up any room with her love and affection, never needing a reason to celebrate,” a news release for the event reads. “She was the life of the party, laughing, dancing, and singing with her infectious personality.”

Nicole’s aunt, Janet Steffan, lives in Vancouver and will be at the event. She invites donors to take photos with her to send to Nicole’s family.

Steffan’s family and friends are hoping the event will raise awareness about the importance of blood donation, as receiving blood was vital to her survival during treatment, when she suffered a blood infection.

“Nicole accepted others with empathy and understanding, and she knew what to say and when to say it. Her heart and personality were contagious,” the release continues.

Those who are unable to donate blood can still help by registering to become a stem cell or organ and tissue donor, by volunteering or by encouraging others do donate blood, Canada Blood Services says.