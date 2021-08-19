Blood Reserve man charged after woman injured in Lethbridge crash using stolen vehicle

A Blood Reserve man faces multiple charges after a two vehicle collision that resulted in a woman sustaining serious injuries.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 13 Street North and 6 Avenue in Lethbridge. That's when two vehicles collided, resulting in a woman who was the sole occupant of one vehicle being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A witness said that one of the vehicles fled the scene. A short while later, a man approached police claiming to have been a passenger in the vehicle that fled the scene, but police were able to determine that he was in fact the driver, and the vehicle was stolen from the Blood Reserve.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Austin Little Shields, 22, of the Blood Reserve, has been charged with the following:

· Impaired driving;

· Dangerous driving;

· Criminal hit and run; and

· Theft of a motor vehicle

Following a bail hearing, Little Shields was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in court Oct. 19, 2021.