Blood Tribe man arrested after injuring Mountie with a pipe: RCMP

Officials say a First Nations man is facing charges after an armed confrontation with police earlier this week.

A member of the Cardston RCMP, working alongside the Blood Tribe Police Service, was on the Kainai Nation attempting to locate a number of residents who had outstanding warrants at about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

The officer soon found a man walking on a road who was believed to be one of the suspects.

When the man was confronted by the officer and told he was under arrest, officials say he then attacked the member with a pipe.

"The officer observed the male holding a long metal pipe and directed him to drop it," police said in a release. "The male failed to comply, and an interaction occurred where the male struck the officer with the pipe."

In an attempt to control the situation, the officer used his Taser twice, but neither was effective.

The man was arrested after a second officer arrived on scene to assist.

The first officer was taken to hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the fight.

Dylan Riley Bird, 27, was arrested on outstanding warrants for uttering threats, criminal harassment and mischief.

In connection with the altercation with police, Bird is charged with:

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm;

Assaulting a peace officer;

Obstruction; and

Failure to comply with a release order.

After a preliminary hearing, Bird was released from custody on cash bail with a number of conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Cardston provincial court on Dec. 13.