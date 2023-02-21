Blood Tribe police seize drugs, dozens of weapons in search of home
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Journalist/Producer
Ryan White
A Standoff, Alta. man faces several charges following the search of a home where weapons and drugs were seized.
Blood Tribe Police Service members and RCMP members, including police dog services, searched a home in Standoff on the Blood Reserve on Monday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Officers seized:
- 22 grams of suspected fentanyl in individual packets;
- $1,340 in cash;
- Two firearms;
- Six replica firearms;
- A hunting bow;
- Ammunition; and
- 35 edged weapons.
The estimated street value of the fentanyl is $4,500.
A man and a woman were arrested at the home but the woman was later released without charges.
Andy Troy Spear Chief, 35, faces charges of:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl;
- Possession of currency obtained by crime; and
- Weapon-related offences.
Spear Chief was wanted on outstanding warrants in Cardston and the Blood Tribe. He remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Lethbridge provincial court scheduled for Wednesday.
