Blood Tribe police seize drugs, dozens of weapons in search of home

A Standoff, Alta. man faces several charges following the search of a home where weapons and drugs were seized.

Blood Tribe Police Service members and RCMP members, including police dog services, searched a home in Standoff on the Blood Reserve on Monday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized:

22 grams of suspected fentanyl in individual packets;

$1,340 in cash;

Two firearms;

Six replica firearms;

A hunting bow;

Ammunition; and

35 edged weapons.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl is $4,500.

A man and a woman were arrested at the home but the woman was later released without charges.

Andy Troy Spear Chief, 35, faces charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl;

Possession of currency obtained by crime; and

Weapon-related offences.

Spear Chief was wanted on outstanding warrants in Cardston and the Blood Tribe. He remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Lethbridge provincial court scheduled for Wednesday.