Blood Tribe police seize drugs, dozens of weapons in search of home


Weapons and cash seized during a Feb. 20 search of a Standoff, Alta. home as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (Blood Tribe Police)

A Standoff, Alta. man faces several charges following the search of a home where weapons and drugs were seized.

Blood Tribe Police Service members and RCMP members, including police dog services, searched a home in Standoff on the Blood Reserve on Monday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Officers seized:

  • 22 grams of suspected fentanyl in individual packets;
  • $1,340 in cash;
  • Two firearms;
  • Six replica firearms;
  • A hunting bow;
  • Ammunition; and
  • 35 edged weapons.

The estimated street value of the fentanyl is $4,500.

A man and a woman were arrested at the home but the woman was later released without charges.

Andy Troy Spear Chief, 35, faces charges of:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl;
  • Possession of currency obtained by crime; and
  • Weapon-related offences.

Spear Chief was wanted on outstanding warrants in Cardston and the Blood Tribe. He remains in custody ahead of his appearance in Lethbridge provincial court scheduled for Wednesday.

