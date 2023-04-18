Blood Tribe unveils plan to tackle drug crisis

The Blood Tribe reserve has been enduring with a worsening drug crisis, but now its chief and council say there is a plan to deal with the problem.

A state of local emergency has been declared and $1.5 million dollars allocated for various initiatives.

"We have utilized our own funds from various sources over the last few years towards alleviating the harm that our people have suffered," said Chief Roy Fox.

Despite past measures, including states of emergency and banishing several drug dealers, the problem appears to be getting worse.

The new special police force "will focus entirely on preventing the sale and misuse of drugs, and increasing the surveillance of trafficking activity on reserve lands," Fox said.

It's already showing positive results.

On April 14, a home search conducted by the task force found 13 grams of crack cocaine and led to the arrest of 49-year-old Maria Dawn Healy, who has been charged with drug trafficking.

Police feel the task force is worth every penny.

"Now, when we first brought that up, we looked at the cost. The cost compared to what we were going to do. There was no question," said Grant Buckskin, acting Blood Tribe police chief.

The Blood Tribe Department of Health will also receive help.

The province has committed to building a 75-bed treatment centre on the reserve, with construction expected to begin this spring.

After dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for so long, the BTDH feels it can now properly focus on the drug crisis.

"The drug crisis was kind of put on the back burner," said Derrick Fox, BTDH CEO.

"We continued to work on it and we're still continuing efforts."

The Blood Tribe's action plan also involves repairs to some of the 100 abandoned homes involved in drug trafficking to help band members in need.

Chief Roy Fox said renovating many abandoned homes will serve a double purpose.

"Some of the abandoned homes situated primarily in the townsites are being used for illegal drug purposes and we will be renovating these houses so deserving homeless families can have adequate houses to live in," he said.

"We will begin repairing an initial amount of houses and continue to renovate as we negotiate with other governments towards additional funding."

Band Coun. Winston Day Chief said many of the abandoned homes contain drugs and weapons, and that repurposing them would be a positive step.

"We're putting some money back into those abandoned homes that were affected so we can get these homeless people, those with children, back into their homes in a safe environment."

(With files from The Canadian Press)