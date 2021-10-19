Bloody scene described at Karl Hallman murder trial

The first witness at the murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, described how the accused looked on the night that Nicholas 'Nico' Anthony Baltzis died.

Baltzis, 25, was discovered bleeding on the floor of a home in a south London neighbourhood in January of 2019.

John Learn testified that he was going by 740 Notre Dame Dr. on Jan. 6 of that year to drop off old doors in a dumpster because Baltzis had a bin in the driveway.

When he knocked on the door, Learn said the accused answered the door, “He (Hallman) looked like he was covered in paint...like red.”

Learn went on to say that Hallman, “Opened the door the rest of the way and Nico was lying on the floor...he was faced down.”

He continued, “I noticed a laceration across his stomach and a gash to his head.

Learn said Hallman was angry and when he walked past Baltzis, “He (Hallman) stomped on his head...like you stomp on a watermelon.” Learn said he didn’t know if Baltzis was alive saying, “I couldn’t tell if he was breathing or not.”

Learn asked Hallman what happened, “He responded to me, ‘We got into a fight and I had to stab him.’”

Learn said Hallman asked him what he was supposed to do now. He said while he called 911, the accused left the house.

Hallman was arrested by police a short while later and charged with second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is continuing with the Crown calling more witnesses.