Bloomingdale Road closed following collision involving car and motorcycle

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Bloomingdale Road in Kitchener.

According to a tweet around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Bloomingdale Road between Stanley Avenue and Bridge St. East remains closed during the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

