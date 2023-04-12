iHeartRadio

Blow torch causes flash-fire, one injured


One person suffered minor injuries in a garage fire in north London Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to a home at Western and Windermere roads around 10 a.m.

Officials told CTV News two people were working on a car inside a closed garage when a blow torch caused a flash-fire.

Both people evacuated and one person was treated on the scene by EMS for facial injuries.

Damage is estimated at $10,000. 

