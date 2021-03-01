Blowing snow is expected to make its way through Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Monday, while a snow squall warning has been issued for Huron and Perth Counties.

Environment Canada placed Waterloo Region as well as southern and northern Wellington County under a blowing snow advisory around 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the agency, the blowing snow is expected Monday afternoon and evening, and will be the most hazardous in open areas such as fields.

Officials warn these conditions can cause visibility to suddenly reduce to near zero.

Waterloo Region and Wellington County also remain under a special weather statement as strong west-to-northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected to develop in the areas Monday afternoon, before diminishing in the evening.

Environment Canada also issued a snow squall warning around 10 a.m. on Monday for the areas of Stratford, Mitchell, Listowel, Milverton, Goderich, Bluewater, Wingham, and Blyth. Officials say squalls are possible in the afternoon and into the night.

According to the agency, the heavy snow is expected to combine with strong northwesterly wind gusts of up to 80 km/h resulting in whiteouts.

They say the squalls could cause weather conditions to vary, changing from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres.

Snowfall amounts between 20 and 35 centimetres are expected in the Huron and Perth Counties by the time the snow squalls weaken Monday night.

Environment Canada is advising motorists to be prepared for winter driving conditions and adjust their plans accordingly.