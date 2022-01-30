Blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions Monday morning

A return to wintry weather kicks off the new week. A cold front sweeps southeast across the province Sunday night bringing gusty winds and snow to central Alberta by Monday morning.

Blowing snow is likely to reduce visibility to near zero as northerly winds gust to 70-90 km/h. General snowfall could reach 5-10 cm across central and southern Alberta, while the foothills could see more than 10 cm due to upslope flow.

However, accumulation in central and southern regions may be limited thanks to milder weather over the last week keeping ground temperatures warm.

Wind speeds diminish Monday evening as snow tapers off in central Alberta, but lingers over the foothills and swings further east Tuesday morning.

Temperatures steadily fall through the first half of the week and bottoms out by early Wednesday morning in the minus 20s.

Here’s the five day:

Monday:

Morning flurries, gusty wind at times, N 50g70 km/h

Daytime high: 0 C, afternoon temperature falls to near -9 C

Overnight: Chance of flurries, - 13 C

Tuesday:

Periods of light snow

Daytime high: -13 C, afternoon temperature falls to -17 C

Overnight: Clearing, -23 C

Wednesday:

Sun and cloud mixed

Daytime high: -15 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, warming up overnight, -17 C

Thursday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, -4 C

Friday: