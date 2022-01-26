iHeartRadio

Blowing snow and poor visibility prompt school closures around Manitoba

image.jpg

A number of Manitoba schools are closed on Wednesday due to blowing snow and poor visibility.

The following schools are cancelled for Wednesday, Jan. 26:

  • Border Land School Division – All schools are closed;
  • Division scolaire franco-manitobaine – Lagimodière, Gabrielle-Roy, Réal-Bérard, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Sainte-Agathe, Noël-Ritchot, Saint-Joachim, and Pointe des Chênes are closed;
  • Seine River School Division – All schools are closed;
  • Hanover School Division – All schools are closed and staff are expected to work from home;
  • Red River Valley School Division – All schools are closed and staff should work from home;
  • Prairie Rose School Division – Region B and C schools are closed. Students should stay home and staff should work from home;
  • Sunrise School Division - All schools are closed.
