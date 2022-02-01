Blowing snow and reduced visibility causing road closures in Manitoba

Blowing snow and reduced visibility has made for dangerous driving conditions around Manitoba.

Here is a list of current highway closures due to poor driving conditions:

Highway 1 from Brandon to Headingley;

Highway 8 from Winnipeg city limits to Highway 67;

Highway 14 from Highway 75 to Rosenfeld;

Highway 16 from Highway 352 to Highway 1;

Highway 23 from Highway 75 to Highway 3;

Highway 75 from Winnipeg to US Border;

Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West;

Highway 101 from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East; and

Highway 201 from Highway 59 to Highway 30.

Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure reminds you that there may not be visible closure signs or gates at locations where roads have been closed.