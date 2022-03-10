Blowing snow closes some southern Sask. highways

Multiple highways were closed in Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon, with blowing snow and wind gusts reducing visibility and creating snow drifts and icy conditions in some areas.

A portion of the Trans-Canada from Regina to west of Chaplin was closed, with the Highway Hotline reporting conditions like drifting snow and poor visibility.

Parts of Highways 6 and 39 south of Regina were also closed. Travel not recommended conditions are also being reported on several other highways surrounding Regina and Saskatoon, as of 1 p.m.

A blowing snow advisory is in effect for most of central and southeast Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada said strong northwest winds with gusts of 60-70 km/h and flurries will produce areas of reduced visibilities.

Some areas may see prolonged periods of blowing snow, while abrupt changes may occur in other spots.

Winds are expected to diminish and conditions will improve Thursday afternoon in western Saskatchewan, with eastern Sask. seeing improvements Thursday evening.

Current road conditions can be found on the Highway Hotline.

If the current forecast holds, Regina could see daytime highs reach six and eight degrees by mid-week next week.

Windy conditions are playing havoc again today. Roads are closed including the Hwy1. In near zero visibility, snow plows are pulled off the road for safety. Salting and sanding in these conditions is also counterproductive. Please check the Hotline frequently for updates. pic.twitter.com/v30Oj8bTL5