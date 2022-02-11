Blowing snow expected to impact Friday commute in Simcoe Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Visibility could be impacted for motorists in parts of Simcoe Muskoka as the weekend begins.
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for parts of Dufferin County, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
Five to 10 centimetres of snow are expected, starting Friday morning and continuing into the evening.
The weather agency adds that motorists could see visibility impacted at times due to "gusty southerly winds" that will cause blowing snow.
The snow is expected to switch over to scattered flurries by the evening as the temperatures drop into Saturday morning.
