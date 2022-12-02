Blowing snow to bring dangerous travel conditions to Winnipeg

Residents in parts of southern Manitoba are advised to watch out for blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions throughout the day on Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a blowing snow advisory for a number of communities, including Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Steinbach.

The advisory says that “gusty northwesterly” winds will develop on Friday morning and continue into the evening. These winds combined with light snowfall can lead to blowing snow, which can cause reduced visibility.

The weather conditions will improve on Friday evening as the winds and snowfall diminish.

ECCC is warning residents that reduced visibility can make travel dangerous. If visibility is reduced while you are driving, you should slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to come to a stop.