Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday

A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.

Environment Canada says strong wind gusts of up to 60 km/h in the region could make it hard to see, especially near open areas.

The blowing snow is expected to begin in the morning, get worse by the afternoon, and improve by the evening.

Police are responding to a number of motor vehicle collisions on rural roads. Motorists are advised to use extra caution due to weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/jvqenOPcRe

Drivers are recommended to slow down, watch for tail lights ahead, and be prepared to stop if visibility becomes reduced.

Similar blowing snow warnings are also in effect for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford Brant.

In the Guelph, Erin, and the Southern Wellington County area, a snow squall watch is in effect. Up to 15 cm of snow in certain locations and winds up to 70 km/h are expected.

Meanwhile in Mount Forest, Arthur, and Northern Wellington County, a snow squall warning is in place. Up to 20 cm of snow and winds up to 70 km/h are expected.

#TravelAlert! #WellingtonOPP would like you to know that #hwy6 between #Fergus and #MountForest is closed due to snow events. Travel adviser is in place in @TwpWellNorth, @TownofMinto and @MapletonTwp. @wellingtncounty drivers should take extra caution ^JC❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/VJxN9ztHkS

NOTICE: Please be advised that Wellington County Roads in Areas 3 and 4, have been closed by the Wellington County O.P.P as of 4:50pm on Sat. March 12, due to weather and road conditions.

Subscribe to #WellingtonCounty's Road Notices and Closures at https://t.co/ekPuybtJer pic.twitter.com/m76WHR7bRC