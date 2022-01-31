Blowing snow, wind chills for Calgary today

UPDATE: Pretty much everything below verified today. Calgary peaked at a 9 am gust of 86 km/h; warning criteria here is 90 km/h. The hours that followed were still fierce in Calgary, but 'were' is the operative word in the sentence. We're fading from the ferocity this morning, and that's a trend we'll continue holding to as the evening wears on and snow finally arrives. A few holdout forecast models are pushing the snow westward and keeping it in the foothills. I'm unconvinced, but there's a small shot for Calgary to elude the forecast 2-3 cm.

The remainder of our forecast is steady; Tuesday will only briefly pop up, preventing a second downtrend in a row. Wednesday's frosty, and Thursday's improving ahead of yet another warm weekend.

The dip has arrived. If you're reading this right around sunrise, that’s the warmest point of the day. All that remains is a backslide into deeper negatives, bottoming out at -26 C tomorrow overnight.

A special weather statement has been issued in Calgary, on account of gusts approaching 80 km/h possible. This, coupled with a new band of blowing snow, will severely hamper visibility through portions of the day, though we should be clearing of snow for the afternoon. That's not to say "done with snow," however – the majority of the two to three centimetres in our forecast is falling alongside our temperature overnight tonight. Along with it, wind will drop off, and we'll settle into a brief period of arctic high pressure.

Another element of note at play for today will be your wind chill – the day will grow drastically cooler as we go along, with those wind gusts dying off around the supper hour.

Thereafter, the expected warm-up rolls through. West wind returns by Friday, and with it, above-seasonal temperatures under reasonably fair conditions.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Tonight

Evening: some cloud, flurries begin, low -16 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy, scattered snow, 2-3 cm

Daytime high -15 C

Evening: chance of scattered flurries, low -26 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high -18 C

Evening: some cloud, low -25 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high -7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Today's photo of the day was sent in by Joe – this is Abraham Lake and its ice bubbles, set against the backdrop of Mt. Michener.

