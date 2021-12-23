Blue Bombers confirm positive COVID-19 tests following Grey Cup victory
Winnipeg Blue Bombers personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s Grey Cup victory.
A Blue Bombers spokesperson told CTV News on Thursday that members of the organization have tested positive for the virus, but declined to answer how many cases have been confirmed.
“We have been following public health guidelines and their direction,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We won’t be offering any further comment.”
The football club beat the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Dec. 12 to capture their second straight championship.
Following the win, members of the team celebrated in both Hamilton and Winnipeg – including a Grey Cup celebration at I.G. Field on Dec. 15.
The club did not have a single positive test throughout the 2021 CFL season, and all players, coaches and football staff in Hamilton tested negative ahead of the Grey Cup.
-
Aurora man accused of taking items from fire hall donation boxA 45-year-old Aurora man faces theft charges after security cameras captured an individual taking items from a donation box at a fire hall earlier this month.
-
Jets players enter NHL’s COVID-19 protocolsTwo Winnipeg Jets players have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
-
Third person charged in fight near Kitchener high schoolPolice have charged a third person in connection to a fight near a Kitchener high school earlier this month.
-
Traffic rerouted, Mounties on scene of multi-vehicle collision south of LeducThe crash involved multiple vehicles and happened Thursday morning near the Highway 616 Millet overpass.
-
Man dies after collision north of Simcoe, Ont.A 65-year-old man has died following a collision in Norfolk County on Monday afternoon.
-
Charges laid in Sarnia, Ont. apartment blastSarnia police say two people are facing charges after an explosion that forced the evacuation of seven-storey apartment building a week-and-a-half ago.
-
Here's what Barrie residents need to know during the holidaysHere's what Barrie residents need to know about schedule changes during the holidays.
-
Several businesses ticketed during COVID-19 enforcement blitzA recent enforcement blitz on the eve of new COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in a handful of tickets at local businesses.
-
Algoma Public Health to focus on high-risk groups as Omicron variant spreadsAs COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Algoma Public Health is changing its focus to protecting the community's most vulnerable residents.