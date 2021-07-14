Blue Bombers get green light to have fully vaccinated fans at game in August
Manitoba's public health has given the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the green light to play with games open at 100 per cent capacity to fully vaccinated fans.
On Wednesday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said public health has approved the Winnipeg Blue Bombers game on August 5 to take place at 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated fans.
The news comes as Roussin introduced new public health orders, which are set to take effect on July 17 at 12:01 a.m.
Under the new orders, he said large-scale outdoor professional sports or performing arts events will be allowed to open up to 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated people after developing an event plan approved by public health.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
-
Family and friends remember Edmonton man killed in Kelowna crane collapse, search for answersFamily and friends are remembering the Edmonton man killed in the crane collapse in Kelowna, B.C., as a loving son and husband.
-
Barrie ranked 3rd most expensive city to rent apartment, surpasses TorontoA one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is now going to cost renters more than a similar apartment in Toronto, according to PadMapper.com.
-
Sudbury Wolves name Craig Duncanson new head coachThe Sudbury Wolves officially announced Craig Duncanson as the new head coach Wednesday. He’s a familiar face in the community and is now back to where his hockey career started.
-
Iconic 129-year-old Calgary Beer revived and refreshed by Village BreweryThe traditional Calgary Export Lager, originally brewed more than 120 years ago by the Calgary Brewing & Malting Company, is coming back to shelves in the very near future.
-
'Really upsetting': Drayton server shortchanged on tip because of vaccination statusA Drayton-area server says she was shortchanged on a tip from a customer after telling them she hadn't yet received a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Feds to make announcement on future of cruise ship industry in CanadaCanada's Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, will be in Victoria on Thursday to make an announcement about the country's cruise ship industry.
-
20 years of advocacy: Calls to increase safety regulations for crane-erection and disassemblyA union that advocated successfully in 2007 for crane-operators to be certified is calling on local governments and the province to require better safety precautions when the fixtures are put up or taken down.
-
Opposition to affordable housing project softens in east London as details revealedNew details about a proposed apartment building and its tenants is opening the hearts and minds of some neighbours.
-
Get ready for a summer of blockbusters and popcorn as movie theatres reopen FridayMovie theatres are welcoming back customers on Friday after being closed since November.