Blue Bombers pick Roughriders apart in one-sided Banjo Bowl

Zach Collaros threw for four touchdowns as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored on their first eight possessions in a crushing 54-20 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

The Bombers, who didn't punt until three minutes was left in the fourth quarter, put up a string of six touchdowns and a pair of field goals in front of a sold-out crowd of 33,234 fans at IG Field for the 18th edition of the Banjo Bowl.

Winnipeg (12-1) has clinched the three-game CFL season series with Saskatchewan (6-7) after beating the Riders 20-18 in last weekend's Labour Day Classic. The third game is in Winnipeg on Sept. 30.

Collaros completed 21-of-25 pass attempts for 273 yards and no interceptions. He was replaced with Dru Brown with nine minutes left in the final quarter.

Brown threw his first CFL touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Dalton Schoen with 42 seconds left in the game.

Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was 15-of-18 passing for 124 with no TDs and no picks. Jake Dolegala went in for Fajardo late in the fourth.