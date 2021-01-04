The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have announced the return of their longest-serving player for another season.

The team announced on Monday that they had signed defensive tackle Jake Thomas to a one-year contract extension, bringing him in for his ninth season with the Blue Bombers.

In 137 games during eight seasons, Thomas has recorded 114 defensive tackles, 18 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception. The team said in 2019, Thomas had a career-best season for sacks with five, and registered 22 tackles. Thomas appeared in all regular-season games and all playoff games.

Thomas was selected 29th overall by the Blue Bombers in the 2012 CFL Draft. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Thomas’ signing follows several other signings by the Bombers ahead of the 2021 regular season. The team has signed American quarterback Sean McGuire and American offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick to one-year extensions in recent days.

The 2021 CFL regular season is currently scheduled to kick off on June 10.