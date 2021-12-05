Blue Bombers to face Roughriders in today's Western Final

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be taking on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s West Division Final.

The game takes place at Winnipeg’s IG Field, with kickoff taking place at 3 p.m. The winning team advances to the Grey Cup in Hamilton on Dec. 12.

This marks the third meeting between the Blue Bombers and the Roughriders this year, with the Bombers winning both of the earlier games.

The Blue Bombers have not lost a game at home this season.

Sunday’s game marks the first time Winnipeg has hosted the West Division Final since 1972.