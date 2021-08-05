Blue Bombers to kick off 2021 season today
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to kick off the 2021 CFL season on Thursday with a match against the Hamilton Ti-Cats at IG Field.
Last month, the Manitoba government gave the Bombers the green light to play with the facility open at 100 per cent capacity for fully-vaccinated fans. Thursday’s season opener begins at 7:30 p.m.
Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller recommends that people arrive to the game early as fans will have to present their vaccine card, photo ID, and ticket.
The team is also suggesting that drivers park on the University of Manitoba campus as there will be roadwork taking place around the stadium on Chancellor Matheson and traffic will be reduced to two lanes in either direction. Other modes of transportation to tonight’s game include hopping on a bus at one of Winnipeg’s five Park and Ride locations or Winnipeg Transit’s Blue Rapid Transit Line.
Once at the game, everyone will have to wear masks at any of the indoor venues and IG Field will be a cashless stadium.
The Bombers are expecting 30,000 fans.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.
