Blue Bombers to start selling single-game tickets on Monday
Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will begin to sell tickets to individual home games starting on Monday at 10 a.m.
The Bombers’ season opens on Aug. 5, when the team hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at IG Field. This will mark the first CFL action since the 107th Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019.
The Blue Bombers 14-game schedule for 2021 includes seven home games. This includes three Saturday games, two Friday games, as well as one on a Thursday and another on a Sunday.
Under Manitoba’s current public health orders, large-scale, outdoor professional sporting events are allowed at 100 per cent capacity for fully vaccinated Manitobans.
Fully vaccinated people can purchase their tickets online.
