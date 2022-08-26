Blue Bombers top Stampeders 31-29 in tightly-contested historic win

Zach Collaros threw for a pair of touchdowns and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' defence played tough when it mattered in a historic 31-29 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

The Bombers (10-1) became the first team in CFL history to record 400 home victories. They did it in front of 30,062 fans at IG Field, who were also treated to some highlights by the Stampeders.

Calgary (6-4) receiver Malik Henry caught a trio of touchdowns from second-year quarterback Jake Maier, who was starting for the first time in place of healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell.

Henry, who missed the two previous games with an injury, finished with seven catches for 122 yards.

Maier threw an incomplete pass on his first possession in the game, but then completed 15 straight passes. He was 15-of-16 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and finished 23-of-28 for 294 yards with no interceptions.

Collaros, who was intercepted twice in the end zone by Stampeders defensive back Brad Muhammad, was 19-of-26 for 294 yards.