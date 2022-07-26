Blue Door Soup Kitchen serving more people than ever

The Blue Door Soup Kitchen in Sudbury has been in operation for 40 years.

Officials said volunteers are the backbone of the operation. Sister Nicole Berube has been volunteering here for 18 years.

"What I get out of it is that I say to myself that God made us all equal but society doesn't make us all equal," said Berube.

"Some of them have mental health issues, some of them have had bad luck and we don't ask any questions."

Officials said numbers have doubled since March, serving 80 people for lunch to 160 right each day.

"It's a lot of new faces since 2019 and different age groups are all coming in, so our numbers are increased definitely," said manager Bill Hickey.

Clients were surprised by the hot chicken meal for lunch, along with coffee and dessert made possible by donations from the local food bank and Tim Hortons. Some said inflation has many dealing with food insecurity.

"A lot of people are going to food banks and these types of institutions that help people -- especially (who) are on a monthly stapled amount of money that they get like disability or Ontario Works. So this really helps people that need it," said Brian Gates, a client at the soup kitchen.

Another man said the soup kitchen is a place to socialize.

"It helps me because people here are into concepts and we believe that enjoying a great meal is good way to enjoy great company," said Donovan Burke.

Officials said during hot weather, donations of bottled water, pre-packaged desserts and fruit are needed.