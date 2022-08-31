Blue-green algae advisory issued for Hastings Lake east of Edmonton

Alberta Health Services has issued a blue-green algae advisory for Hastings Lake.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid all contact with blue-green algae blooms, not to swim or wade or allow pets to swim or wade in affected areas, and not to feed whole fish or trimmings from the lake to pets.

Humans should also consider limiting consumption of whole fish or fish trimmings from the lake, but eating fish fillets is safe.

Never drink or cook water from any recreational body of water in Alberta, including Hastings Lake. Boiling water will not remove the blue-green algae toxins.

People who come in contact with blue-green algae or ingest the water may experience skin irritation, a rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Symptoms usually appear within one to three hours, and resolve within one to two days.

Children are especially at risk when exposed to blue-green algae.

Areas of the lake where algae is not present are still safe for recreational purposes, however weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move from one location on the lake to another.

Hastings Lake is about 46 kilometres east of Edmonton.