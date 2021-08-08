Blue-green algae advisory issued for Isle Lake, Alta.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a blue-green algae boom advisory for a lake west of Edmonton.

Residents living on the shores and visitors of Isle Lake are being advised by the provincial health authority to avoid all contact with algae blooms and to refrain from swimming in any areas where they are visible.

“Blue-green algae is naturally occurring, and often becomes visible when weather conditions are calm,” AHS said in a statement.

“Appearing like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water, blue-green algae can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown, and/or pinkish-red, and often smell musty or grassy.”

Those who come in contact with or drink water containing blue-green algae can develop symptoms like skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, fever, swollen lips, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Areas, where algae is not visible, can still be used for recreational purposes, AHS said.

AHS says whole fish or fish trimmings from Isle Lake are not to be eaten, however, fish fillets are safe.

“Weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move from one location in the lake to another,” the health authority added. “As such, this advisory will remain in effect for Isle Lake until further notice.”

Isle Lake is located between Highways 16 and 633, approximately 80 kilometres west of Edmonton.