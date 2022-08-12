Blue-green algae advisory issued for Lake St. John in Ramara Township

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is warning residents and visitors to steer clear of Lake St. John.

A blue-green algae bloom advisory has been issued for the southwest shoreline of the Ramara Township lake, which according to the health unit, poses a risk to humans and animals.

The SMDHU warns against drinking or swimming in areas of the lake that are impacted.

Fish taken from the waters can also contain potential toxins and pets or livestock should be kept away.

Symptoms following contact or consuming toxins include skin, eye or throat irritation, breathing difficulties, headaches, fevers, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

Lake St. John is about 16 kilometres northeast of Orillia.