Blue-green algae risk advisory lifted for Halifax's Chocolate Lake Beach

Swimming is once again permitted at Halifax's Chocolate Lake Beach after a blue-green algae risk advisory was lifted.

In a news release on Monday, the Halifax Regional Municipality says testing at the lake has indicated that the algae bloom is not toxin producing.

The risk advisory was put into place in mid-August.

"When an algae bloom is observed, a risk advisory is issued and initial testing is done to determine whether the algae bloom is toxin producing. If the algae bloom is not toxin producing, the risk advisory will be lifted and no further testing is required," wrote the municipality in a news release.