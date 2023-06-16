Blue-green algae spotted in four Nova Scotia lakes

Nova Scotia's department of Environment and Climate Change says blue-green algae has been spotted in four lakes in the province.

The department announced on Twitter Friday morning blue-green algae has been found in Oathill Lake in Dartmouth, N.S.

Blue Green Algae alert: Oathill Lake, Dartmouth - photos attached. If you or your dog use this beautiful lake go here to learn more about this naturally-occurring substance & how to avoid it so you can enjoy our lakes safely during BGA season: https://t.co/skMTBNiPQr #NSBGA pic.twitter.com/yXgtg2oHUV

— NS Environment and Climate Change (@ns_environment) June 16, 2023

They’ve also been reported in Armstrong Lake and Lake Torment in Kings County and Covey Lake in Lunenburg County.

The toxins in the algae can make people sick, and can be fatal for pets if ingested.

The province is advising people not to swim, touch, play or drink the water of the affected lakes.

Blue-green algae sightings can be reported to local Environment and Climate Change departments or by calling 1-877-936-8476.

