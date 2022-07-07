Blue-green algal bloom confirmed in Ramsey Lake

The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has advised Public Health Sudbury & Districts that Ramsey Lake has tested positive for blue-green algae, according to a release from the health unit on Thursday.

Based on samples taken on Monday, the lake has tested positive for a species of cyanobacteria -- blue-green algae -- which can produce toxins.

Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the health unit’s water protection division, said in the release that the David Street Water Treatment Plant has an effective barrier to all algae and can reduce the levels of algae toxins found in raw water.

“This means that the municipal drinking water supply is protected.”

The blooms could also appear in other parts of affected lakes as they can move from one location to another through wind and water action and new blooms can also form. All residents on lakes should look for blooms in their area. Blue-green algal blooms have an unsightly pea soup appearance and foul smell.

Signs remain in place on the beaches, advising the public to avoid swimming and allowing pets into the water if the algal blooms are present. If no blooms are present, the water can be used for regular recreational activities, the health unit said.

“The algae toxins can irritate a person’s skin and, if ingested, cause diarrhea and vomiting. If a person ingests high levels of toxin, they could suffer liver and nervous system damage,” the release said.

The health unit advises if you see a bloom, avoid using the water for drinking, bathing, or showering and do not allow children or pets to drink or swim in the bloom. Boiling the water or treating it with a disinfectant releases more toxins. Residents should not to rely on water jug filtration systems as they may not protect against the toxins and to avoid cooking with the water because food may absorb toxins from the water during cooking.

For more information on blue-green algae, including a list and map of water bodies with confirmed blooms, please visit phsd.ca.