Blue Jays acquire Génesis Cabrera from St. Louis Cardinals

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired Génesis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Sammy Hernandez, the organization announced Friday.

Cabrera, 26, has appeared in 32 games for the Cardinals this season. Signed by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013, the 6-2, 180 lb. reliever was traded to St. Louis as part of the Tommy Pham deal in 2018 and made his Major League debut with the Cardinals the following season, the team said in a written statement on the acquisition.

To make room on the roster, the team has designated pitcher Trent Thornton for assignment.

