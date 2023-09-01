Blue Jays activate right-hander Chad Green from 60-day injured list
Right-hander Chad Green has been reinstated by the Toronto Blue Jays from the 60-day injured list.
Green is set to join the Blue Jays for the first time this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year.
After seven years with the New York Yankees, the 32-year-old reliever signed a two-year, US$8.5 million deal with Toronto in the off-season.
In 12 1/3 innings of work between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo, Green 1.46 earned-run average, 15 strikeouts and allowed just one walk.
Infielder Spencer Horwitz has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will also be active for tonight's game.
Meanwhile, right-hander Hagen Danner was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left oblique strain.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.
ROSTER MOVES:
�� RHP Chad Green reinstated from the 60-day IL and will be active tonight
�� INF Spencer Horwitz recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight
�� RHP Hagen Danner transferred to the 60-day IL pic.twitter.com/3mOZHKasGW
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
